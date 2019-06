Director of Communications for the President of the Republic will change

President of the Republic of Finland, Mr. Sauli Niinistö’s speech to the outgoing Government, 6 June 2019 6.6.2019 15:34:00 EEST | Tiedote

Esteemed Minister Sipilä, Let me thank you for your kind words. I would also like to thank you and the Members of your Government for our very smooth cooperation. We have been able to have straightforward conversations and contemplate many solutions together. Communicating with you has been easy-going, helpful and pleasant. Your term of office has not been easy. Developments in the world, in international politics and in the European Union have made the environment rather unsettled. We have often thought there could no longer be more surprises. Yet, something new has always come up. Finland has, however, managed to steer a steady course, even in these trying times. Balancing the economy has been a priority for your government. As I predicted four years ago, you heard a lot about what definitely should and definitely should not be done. The economy and employment are at record high levels for this decade, so you certainly got things done! Esteemed Members of the outgoing Government, The