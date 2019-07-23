Dividend payment ex-date of AS “Olainfarm”
AS “Olainfarm” (OLF1R, ISIN code LV0000100501) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 30, 2019 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 29, 2019. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2018.
AS “Olainfarm” will pay dividend 0.10 EUR per share on July 31, 2019.
Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878 janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
