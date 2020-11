DNA avasi 5G-verkon Kaarinaan ja Naantaliin – Turun seudulla peitto laajenee edelleen vauhdilla

Nearly one third of the new phones sold by DNA are 5G models – an expert explains the rapid growth and gives a forecast for the future 11.11.2020 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Finland is a nation of mobile phone users that has traditionally been at the forefront of adopting new technologies. This also seems to apply to 5G smartphones, first introduced in March, as DNA’s sales data shows that 30% of new phones sold are 5G models.