DNA becomes a national partner of Kasvu Open

DNA and Kasvu Open have agreed on cooperation with the aim of helping Finnish high-growth enterprises develop their business operations and increase their growth. DNA will help Kasvu Open provide opportunities for high-growth enterprises to strengthen their digital skills.

Kasvu Open is a national business coaching programme that provides help and support for developing and growing business operations free of charge. The partnership with DNA offers a great opportunity for high-growth enterprises to get tips and feedback on the development of their digital business operations. Building and maintaining sustainable growth in the midst of international competition requires new types of digital business solutions. Through the Kasvu Open cooperation, DNA wants to make the life of high-growth entrepreneurs easier and promote the digital competencies of participating companies.

“The cooperation with Kasvu Open allows us to coach various high-growth enterprises on topics related to digitalisation. We want to help entrepreneurs and act as an enabler and promoter of their digital leaps. DNA has a wonderful story of growth and we know what it takes to grow. We can draw from our own journey of growth to offer advice to high-growth entrepreneurs,” says Tuukka Toivonen, Director of Strategy and Business Management.

“Digitalisation creates opportunities, and new solutions are developed at an increasing pace. DNA’s broad experience in digital business operations allows the company to use its understanding and expertise to harness SMEs’ opportunities for growth regardless of the line of business,” says Jaana Seppälä, CEO of Kasvu Open.

DNA promotes digital equality through all of its partnerships. Strengthening the digital backbone of high-growth enterprises is at the core of DNA’s expertise. DNA has also partnered with Suomen Yrittäjäopisto to provide a free online digital training course for entrepreneurs to develop their digitals skills. The online course is open to all entrepreneurs and small businesses.

