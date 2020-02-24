DNA becomes a national partner of Kasvu Open
DNA and Kasvu Open have agreed on cooperation with the aim of helping Finnish high-growth enterprises develop their business operations and increase their growth. DNA will help Kasvu Open provide opportunities for high-growth enterprises to strengthen their digital skills.
Kasvu Open is a national business coaching programme that provides help and support for developing and growing business operations free of charge. The partnership with DNA offers a great opportunity for high-growth enterprises to get tips and feedback on the development of their digital business operations. Building and maintaining sustainable growth in the midst of international competition requires new types of digital business solutions. Through the Kasvu Open cooperation, DNA wants to make the life of high-growth entrepreneurs easier and promote the digital competencies of participating companies.
“The cooperation with Kasvu Open allows us to coach various high-growth enterprises on topics related to digitalisation. We want to help entrepreneurs and act as an enabler and promoter of their digital leaps. DNA has a wonderful story of growth and we know what it takes to grow. We can draw from our own journey of growth to offer advice to high-growth entrepreneurs,” says Tuukka Toivonen, Director of Strategy and Business Management.
“Digitalisation creates opportunities, and new solutions are developed at an increasing pace. DNA’s broad experience in digital business operations allows the company to use its understanding and expertise to harness SMEs’ opportunities for growth regardless of the line of business,” says Jaana Seppälä, CEO of Kasvu Open.
DNA promotes digital equality through all of its partnerships. Strengthening the digital backbone of high-growth enterprises is at the core of DNA’s expertise. DNA has also partnered with Suomen Yrittäjäopisto to provide a free online digital training course for entrepreneurs to develop their digitals skills. The online course is open to all entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Tuukka Toivonen, Director, Strategy and Business Management, tel. +358 (0)44 044 3333, tuukka.toivonen@dna.fi
Jaana Seppälä, CEO, Kasvu Open, tel. +358 (0)50 304 6794, jaana.seppala@kasvuopen.fi
About DNA Oyj
DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s mobile communication network customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in the world. We are Finland's largest cable TV operator. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked the best employer in Finland in the large companies’ category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2019, our net sales were EUR 942 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, the leading ICT company in the Nordics. information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn.
Kasvu Open is a national business coaching programme that provides help and support for developing and growing business operations free of charge. You can apply to the Kasvu Open programme regardless of your business industry, location or sales.In the year 2018 Kasvu Open received two awards, the Internationalization Award of the President of Finland and European Commission's European Enterprise Promotion Award.
