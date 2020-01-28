DNA begins selling 5G subscriptions
DNA begins selling 5G subscriptions to private and corporate customers. In early 2020, DNA’s 5G network will be available in over 20 locales.
DNA makes 5G subscriptions for sale to its private and corporate customers from this day onwards. DNA’s 5G subscription offering comprises phone and broadband subscriptions.
The more affordable subscriptions with a maximum speed of 400 Mbps and the 1000 Mbps subscriptions intended for heavy use are introduced in both product categories for private customers. All subscriptions have unlimited data and EU data packages. The phone subscriptions also have unlimited calls and messages.
DNA’s new 5G subscriptions for private customers:
|
Intended use
|
Subscription
|
Pricing
|
Smartphones
|
DNA Unlimited 5G 1000M
|
€49.90/month
|
DNA Unlimited 5G 400M
|
€34.90/month/12 months (norm. €36.90/month)
|
Broadband
|
DNA Mobile 5G 1000M
|
€44.90/month
|
DNA Mobile 5G 400M
|
€31.90/month/12 months (norm. €34.90/month)
* The subscriptions are not fixed-term subscriptions.
For corporate customers, DNA introduces four 5G subscriptions for sale. The DNA Business Unlimited subscriptions intended for mobile phone users at speeds of 600 Mbps and 1000 Mbps, and the DNA Corporate Mobile Broadband subscriptions for broadband use at speeds of 600 Mbps and 1000 Mbps. All corporate 5G subscriptions include unlimited data usage in Finland, the Nordic countries and the Baltics as well as EU data packages.
The subscriptions are available through all DNA sales channels. In connection with the launch of the subscriptions, DNA introduces a 5G broadband router, the Kotimokkula 5G WiFi H112 suitable for both domestic and business use. The 5G device offering will be expanded over the spring.
- With the help of 5G subscriptions, our customers will be able to enjoy the higher 5G speeds and lower latencies. The benefits of 5G will become more evident as customers use increasingly rich content, higher resolution videos and services such as online gaming, where low latency is critical, comments Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business at DNA.
- Today, the offering of high-quality 5G terminal devices is still limited, and the second-generation 5G smartphones are only just beginning to be launched. Several interesting models will be published during the annual mobile industry exhibition in Barcelona in the end of February. We will begin selling them immediately when the device manufacturers are able to supply them, Pekka Väisänen continues.
DNA’s 5G network to grow significantly this year
DNA’s 5G services are currently available in Helsinki, Vantaa, Tampere, Turku and Hyvinkää.
The construction of the 5G network in the aforementioned areas continues, and DNA is expanding its 5G network rapidly to new locales, as the mobile network has been prepared for the 5G era for a long time, now. Early in the year, DNA’s 5G network will expand to Espoo, Oulu, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Vaasa, Hämeenlinna, Seinäjoki, Rauma, Pori, Raisio, Heinola, Nokia, Pirkkala, Ylöjärvi, Lempäälä, Sipoo, Rusko and Lieto.
The DNA Home 5G service is already available
In December 2019, DNA started selling the DNA Home 5G service. DNA Home 5G enables speed-guaranteed superfast broadband particularly for detached homes, where a fibre-optic connection is not available or would be very expensive to build. Initially, the service is available in the Helsinki Metropolitan Region, Tampere and Turku. During this year, the availability will extend to other regions as DNA’s 5G network expands.
The DNA Home 5G service is very competitively priced. The speed-guaranteed 5G subscription is priced from €39.90 / month, and the deployment service which can be claimed in full as a tax credit for household expenses totals €495.
A corresponding service will also be made available to DNA’s corporate customers in early 2020 to expand the availability of super-fast access point connections. The IoT services, NB-IoT and LTE-M of the 5G standard are already available to corporate customers.
Further information for the media:
Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 0400 168, pekka.vaisanen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi
www.dna.fi/5G (in Finnish)
Images
Links
About DNA Oyj
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s mobile communication network customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in the world. We are Finland's largest cable TV operator. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked the best employer in Finland in the large companies category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2019, our net sales were EUR942 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
Subscribe to releases from DNA Oyj
Subscribe to all the latest releases from DNA Oyj by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from DNA Oyj
DNA aloittaa 5G-liittymien myynnin28.1.2020 08:30:00 EET | Tiedote
DNA aloittaa 5G-liittymien myynnin yksityis- ja yritysasiakkaille. Alkuvuoden aikana DNA:n 5G-verkko tulee olemaan käytössä yli 20 paikkakunnalla.
DNA:n ja Lammin Säästöpankin kumppanietu: seniorin digipaketti24.1.2020 13:10:04 EET | Tiedote
DNA ja Lammin Säästöpankki ovat sopineet pankin senioriasiakkaille suunnatusta kumppaniedusta, joka pitää sisällään tablet-tietokoneen ja DNA:n mobiililaajakaistan etuhintaan. DNA Kaupasta hankittava seniorin digipaketti on osa Lammin Säästöpankin senioreiden kokonaispalvelua.
DNA:lla kesätyökaveriin luotetaan kuin vakituiseen – yli 150 kesätyöpaikkaa nyt avoinna ympäri Suomen23.1.2020 09:30:00 EET | Uutinen
DNA rekrytoi jälleen ensi kesäksi yli 150 kesätyökaveria monipuolisiin työtehtäviin eri puolille Suomea. Meillä kesätyökavereihin luotetaan kuin vakituisiin, ja kesätyöntekijöille tarjotaankin samat työsuhde-edut ja -oikeudet kuin vakituiselle henkilöstölle. Moni palaakin DNA:lle tänä kesänä jo kolmatta tai neljättä kertaa.
DNA kokeilee uutta henkilöstöetua: tukea ikääntyvistä perheenjäsenistä huolehtimiseen21.1.2020 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
DNA on alkanut tukea työntekijöitään ikääntyvistä perheenjäsenistä huolehtimisessa. Pilottivaiheeseen edenneen edun tavoitteena on, että DNA:laiset voivat ilahduttaa ikääntyviä omaisiaan kiireettömällä ja luotettavalla seuralla säännöllisesti, vaikka olisivat estyneitä itse tapaamasta heitä niin usein kuin haluavat.
DNA pilots a new employee benefit: support for taking care of elderly family members21.1.2020 09:00:00 EET | Press release
DNA wants to support its employees in caring for elderly family members. The goal of the new benefit, now in its pilot phase, is that DNA’s employees can delight their aging loved ones with unhurried and reliable company on a regular basis, even if they themselves cannot meet them as often as they wish.
DNA selvitti, ketkä käyttävät puhelimillaan eniten mobiilidataa – katso missä ovat ahkerimmat käyttäjät10.1.2020 11:04:18 EET | Tiedote
Pienemmät kaupungit kirivät monien suurten keskusten ohi mobiilidatan käytössä DNA:n verkoissa vuonna 2019. Ikäryhmistä selkeästi eniten mobiilidataa puhelimillaan käyttivät 18–29-vuotiaat, lähes tuplasti seuraavaan ikäryhmään verrattuna, ja kaikkein kovimmat mobiilidatan käyttäjät löytyvät Rovaniemeltä. Vuoden suurin yksittäinen mobiilidatan kasvupiikki selittyy e-urheilun loppuottelun innokkaalla seuraamisella.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom