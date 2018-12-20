DNA boosts its upcoming 5G network with Nokia’s cloud service platform
DNA continues to develop and strengthen its networks for the future needs of 5G technology, and will start the deployment of a cloud service platform based on Nokia’s CloudBand Infrastructure Software and Nuage Networks solutions. With the virtualisation and automation solutions now being delivered by Nokia, the degree of automation, capacity and programmability of DNA’s networks will evolve to a whole new level.
DNA arranged a competitive tender for network suppliers for their virtualisation platform services. As DNA wants to develop and streamline its business operations and customer processes, one of the main selection criteria in the tender was increasing the programmability and automation capability of the networks. Through comprehensive evaluation and testing, the best solution proved to be Nokia’s virtualisation system, which includes network automation by Nokia’s Nuage Networks.
"DNA's 5G network technology will be virtualised on the Nokia platform we have now acquired, enabling a more efficient and volume-scalable platform for mobile services. In the 5G of the future, the resources of the virtualised network can automatically be assigned to different services, which will further enhance the service experience of DNA customers,” says Tommy Olenius, Senior Vice President, Technology, at DNA.
Keeping up with the development of network technologies and services requires increasingly more efficient change and expansion capabilities from operators, as well as the ability to create customer-specific solutions. It is these capabilities that Nokia will deliver to DNA.
"Nokia´s technology enables a flexible conversion to 5G. We deliver end-to-end network solutions to our customers, and the smooth functioning of our customers' services is of vital importance to us. We are delighted that DNA chose Nokia's virtualisation and automation solutions and believe that our services will enable DNA to meet the constantly growing capacity needs of end-users," says Tommi Uitto, Country Manager and President, Mobile Networks at Nokia.
The virtualisation and automation systems provided by Nokia will immediately boost DNA’s network capacity and degree of automation, as well as accelerating the completion of new services. For example, latency-critical IoT services enabled by 5G, such as remote-controlled and self-directed functions, require a considerable degree of automation from the network. Thanks to automation, services can be provided close to their users, without the need for network data to be routed via numerous switching centres and access points.
In a further development phase, the automation system provided by Nokia will enable the preventive repair of failures and the more efficient provision of customer-specific network solutions.
Significant parts of DNA's network have already been virtualised, and we have seen in practice that virtualisation and automation significantly reduce the energy consumption of the network and improve its efficiency. The first phase now being implemented with Nokia will see the virtualisation of the data centre networks, and automation will be completed in phases within a year.
