DNA, Elisa and Telia to support the Pride event together

DNA, Elisa and Telia Finland will participate together as official partners of Helsinki Pride this year under the theme “Together.” The Pride week will be celebrated after the midsummer weekend from 24 to 30 June 2019. The week of celebration will culminate in the traditional Pride parade on Saturday 29 June 2019.

DNA, Elisa and Telia Finland support this year’s Helsinki Pride event together. With their participation, the companies support diversity and equality while communicating their values and desire that everyone can feel valued and freely be themselves regardless of their gender, age, sexual orientation, ethnic background or anything else that makes a person unique.

The Helsinki Pride week is arranged by the HeSeta association that promotes the well-being and rights of sexual and gender minorities and by a great number of volunteers. This year, Pride will have a record number of business partners to support the event and the theme.

Further information:

Merja Ranta-aho, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Elisa

Tel. +358 50 302 8946

E-mail: firstname.lastname@elisa.fi

Heini Linnainmaa, Head of HR, Telia Finland

Tel.+ 358 41 5311183

E-mail: firstname.lastname@teliacompany.com

Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DNA

Tel. +358 44 220 3230

E-mail: firstname.lastname@dna.fi

https://helsinkipride.fi/fi/