DNA introduces high-quality Anker charging products - Check out DNA’s tips for efficient charging

Without exception, all mobile devices rely on a single thing. They all need to have power, and it must also be possible to charge them anywhere. Increasingly, new telephones support rapid charging, which is why they also deserve chargers worthy of them. DNA has put together tips for the optimal charging of mobile devices at the end of this bulletin. As the first telecom operator in Europe, DNA has introduced the high-quality and safe Anker chargers and cables.

Mobile phones are just one part of the mobile lifestyle. For example, health technology and wearable products, such as smart watches and fitness trackers, are growing strongly. Modern, mobile life requires that all these devices are powered through the day.

Increasingly, today’s telephones and other devices support rapid charging, but the feature is not useful if you use only slow chargers and power banks. Charging is very slow with a charger that is a few years old, up to the point where the phone does not really charge. When the battery does drain during the day, a power bank with measly power output is not a lot of joy.

“The mobile phone pool in Finland is being rapidly upgraded. Consumers should understand that those old chargers and power banks at home do not support rapid charging, and this great feature of a new phone remains entirely unused,” explains Sami Aavikko, CEO of DNA Store.

“Charging technology has advanced rapidly in recent times. With the correct choices, the user can stop worrying about how to charge their device. With the personal mobile infrastructure consisting of efficient chargers, there is no need to abandon the phone and other mobile devices by the mains socket for charging.”

Aavikko also points out that safety is an issue worth paying attention.

“A worn charger cable or an unreliable pirate charger are no good news, and unreliable charging is definitely not the only cause for worry with them. From time to time, I read news about dangers caused by poor-quality chargers. We want to keep Finns out of these headlines,” Aavikko emphasises.

Fast delivery straight from Finland and 18-month warranty

As the first telecom carrier in Europe, DNA has started co-operation with the renowned charging brand Anker.

“Anker’s investment in the high quality and safety features of products is precious to us. The brand is widely recommend without hesitation because of the product quality, and we are very pleased now that we can offer Anker’s leading charging solutions comprehensively in our sales channels. Anker’s products further strengthen DNA’s range of supplies and accessories,” Aavikko concludes.

Anker’s patented MultiProtect feature combines eleven different safety and protection technologies, preventing overheating, power spikes, overcharging and excess discharging, among other things. MultiProtect ensures full safety for all devices charged and, most importantly, for their users.

"To be able to bring the fastest charging products to Finland is a huge milestone for ANKER,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “With our products available through DNA stores, it’ll be more convenient for consumers to find the ANKER cables, chargers, and batteries they need from a premium local retailer.”

DNA’s online store has a broad assortment of Anker’s chargers, cables, power banks and speakers. All DNA Store outlets carry Anker’s fast wall charger that supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and a 10050 mAh power bank with Quick Charge 3.0 support in both output and input, as well as a Qi certified wireless charging pad. The product selection in the DNA Store outlets will expand later this year. The devices come with a warranty of 18 months.



Did you know? DNA’s tips for efficient charging

Quick Charge

With a Quick Charge enabled charger – whether a wall charger, car charger or power bank – compatible phones can be charged several times faster than with traditional or older chargers.

Wall chargers

In the case of older chargers, speed issues are not necessarily caused by the charger itself but by the cable. A used cable may be so worn-down that a major portion of the charge is lost on the way. The longer the cable, the greater the problem may be. The build and thickness of cables also affect the charging efficiency, very slim cables resist the current more than thicker cables.

Most new phones are compatible with Quick Charge, but the feature is useless if the charger is outdated.

Old car chargers

Old car chargers present the biggest bottleneck to speed, as their charging power may be totally inadequate. At home, phones typically charged for longer periods of time, often overnight, but in cars they are usually hooked up only momentarily. In this case, an efficient and fast car charger is essential in order for a brief instant of charging to have any effect.

Power banks

The speed with which a power bank is able to charge a phone is only half the story. The other part is the power bank’s capacity to receive power, in other words how quickly it can charge itself. With Quick Charge supported in the battery and the charger, this can also be achieved fast.

The power bank’s nominal capacity, or its ability to receive charge, is also essential. Cheaper power banks usually cannot store a full charge – often not even half of the stated amount. The better its battery cells, the more efficient the power bank.

A high quality lithium-ion battery will last at least 500 charging cycles from empty to full before the batteries start degrading. Cheaper power banks utilize low quality battery cells which degrade more rapidly, leading to significant losses in the actual power bank capacity.

Cables

Are the charger’s benefits lost due to a poor or wrong type of cable? In older chargers, speed issues are not necessarily caused by the charger itself but by the cable. A used cable may be so worn-down that a portion of the charge is lost on the way.

Long cables are popular as they allow the phone to be used while charging on the sofa or bed or otherwise far away from the wall socket. However, the longer the cable, the more pronounced its charging problems become. With long and low-quality cables, the charger’s benefits may be totally cancelled out.

Some lower-end cables may even cause the phone to give a warning of an insufficient charging rate.

Inadequately protected or damaged cables may also cause a fire hazard.

The durability of the cable and its connectors are important, particularly if the cable is always carried along. The cables are subjected to wear and tear, temperature changes and other strain, all of which increase the loss in charge. Even a strong cable is worth treating with care.

DNA has introduced high-quality chargers, power banks and cables by Anker to its selection. Anker products are designed with close attention to power, durability and safety.

DNA Store (DNA Kauppa) is Finland’s most extensive retailer of mobile phones, other mobile devices and mobile subscriptions, with a chain of over 60 outlets. DNA Store's offering also includes TV and broadband services and the related terminal devices. The chain is part of the DNA Group, whose turnover was EUR 859 million and profit EUR 91 million in 2016. DNA has more than 3.8 million mobile and fixed-line network customer subscriptions. For more information, please visit www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

ANKER is the leader in smart charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. ANKER is a member of Anker Innovations Ltd and was founded in September 2011 with the objective of bringing consumers affordable and high-quality mobile charging solutions, such as portable batteries, USB cables, and mobile phone chargers. Anker has become the leader in the mobile charging with over 20 Million users worldwide. Learn more about Anker at www.anker.com.