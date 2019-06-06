DNA is one of Europe’s best employers
DNA was selected as one of Europe’s best employers at the international Great Place to Work gala held at Stockholm City Hall in Sweden late last night. DNA was the highest ranked Finnish company in the large companies category in 13th place. The award follows DNA’s being selected Finland’s best employer in February of 2019.
Europe’s best employers in 2019 were announced late last night at a gala in Stockholm, Sweden. More than 1.3 million employees from 2,878 organisations around Europe had answered the survey. The Great Place to Work (GPTW) survey measures employees’ views on management, trust levels, organisational climate and inclusiveness.
“At DNA, our team spirit stems from a transparent organisational culture that puts people in the centre. We want to build a circle of trust with our employees and encourage everyone sharing their thoughts and views. Trust is pivotal to development and the cornerstone of an idea-rich work culture”, explains DNA’s Senior Vice President, Human Resources Marko Rissanen.
DNA’s work culture gives a lot of freedom and responsibility to employees. The company also advocates a healthy work–life balance.
“For me, the biggest indicator of our success is the fact that our employees feel that their work and personal life are in balance. Work is only one aspect of life. We all need time for family and friends. This is why we have created a culture in which everyone can decide where and when to do their work so as to make their day run as smoothly as possible”, explains Marko Rissanen.
Family-friendliness in the core of working culture
One example of DNA’s forward-thinking family-orientated policies is the company’s being the first employer in the world to offer all its employees the opportunity of taking grandparental leave. Every new grandparent is entitled to one week of paid grandparental leave.
“Many young parents live far away from their families. It is important for grandparents to be able to be there when they are needed. Our grandparental leave initiative is a way to also promote family-friendliness in the later stages of people’s careers. The initiative has met with extremely positive feedback, and we highly recommend introducing grandparental leave to other companies as well”, Rissanen says.
“DNA’s corporate culture has been built systematically and with forethought over several years. DNA has been able to create a culture that accelerates development, builds on previous successes and feeds new record-breaking achievements. DNA’s being selected one of the best employers in Europe shows that the effort has been worthwhile. DNA’s corporate culture rests on the company’s core values: fast, straightforward and bold. The values give DNA a solid foundation for ensuring that its services are of high quality and add value to all its stakeholders as well as a springboard for meeting its targets”, says Great Place to Work’s Organisational Culture Advisor Joni Sarpo.
DNA was voted Finland’s best employer in the large companies category of the Great Place to Work survey in 2019. DNA was the first – and is so far the only – publicly listed company in Finland to be certified as a Family-Friendly Workplace by the Family Federation of Finland last year.
Picture: Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, Vice President Corporate Communications and Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources
Further information for the media:
Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 2203 230 marko.rissanen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey’s large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
