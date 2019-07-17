DNA is selling its terrestrial network pay-TV business to Digita
DNA has agreed to sell its terrestrial TV network pay-TV business to Digita Oy. DNA will continue its operations as the leading pay-TV operator in the cable and broadband networks.
The terrestrial TV network pay-TV business, and with it DNA’s terrestrial network pay-TV customers, will be transferred to Digita in accordance with the agreement on 1 January 2020.
“The terrestrial network pay-TV business now being sold has been a minor part of DNA’s television service package. We will continue as Finland’s leading TV operator in the cable network and provide nationwide services in both the cable and broadband networks for our more than 600,000 customers. We also have about 250,000 DNA TV customers”, says Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business from DNA.
“In our view, as a strong terrestrial network expert, Digita is in the best position to develop this business and services. As part of this agreement, we have agreed to continue selling these services through our extensive sales network. We will therefore continue to serve these customers in our own service channels as a partner to Digita”, Pekka Väisänen continues.
The deal still requires the approval of the competition authorities, which is expected in the autumn of 2019. The parties will not be disclosing the sale price.
Further information:
Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 040 0168, pekka.vaisanen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
About DNA Oyj
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey’s large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
