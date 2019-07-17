DNA is selling its terrestrial network pay-TV business to Digita

DNA has agreed to sell its terrestrial TV network pay-TV business to Digita Oy. DNA will continue its operations as the leading pay-TV operator in the cable and broadband networks.

The terrestrial TV network pay-TV business, and with it DNA’s terrestrial network pay-TV customers, will be transferred to Digita in accordance with the agreement on 1 January 2020.

“The terrestrial network pay-TV business now being sold has been a minor part of DNA’s television service package. We will continue as Finland’s leading TV operator in the cable network and provide nationwide services in both the cable and broadband networks for our more than 600,000 customers. We also have about 250,000 DNA TV customers”, says Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business from DNA.

“In our view, as a strong terrestrial network expert, Digita is in the best position to develop this business and services. As part of this agreement, we have agreed to continue selling these services through our extensive sales network. We will therefore continue to serve these customers in our own service channels as a partner to Digita”, Pekka Väisänen continues.

The deal still requires the approval of the competition authorities, which is expected in the autumn of 2019. The parties will not be disclosing the sale price.

