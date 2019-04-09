DNA Oyj

DNA is the most responsible company in its industry in Finland

9.4.2019 08:00:00 EEST

According to consumers, DNA is the most responsible company in its industry in Finland. Thus reports the latest Sustainable Brand Index study.

The most sustainable brand within the industry

The annual Sustainable Brand Index study is based on the principles of responsibility and the objectives of sustainable development of the UN Global Compact, and it is the largest independent study in its field in the Nordic countries.

Customers’ expectations are taken into account in corporate responsibility work

DNA’s corporate responsibility strategy has four key areas: digital inclusion, being a great place to work, climate-friendly operations and good governance

“Corporate responsibility is of crucial importance to us and an essential part of our operations. We actively develop new ways of taking into account the good working conditions of our staff, our customers' satisfaction and the environment. We pay all taxes to Finland and thus participate in the development of society as a whole. In addition, we invest in promoting digital inclusion with our strong partners SOS Children’s Village, Hope ry and HelsinkiMissio,” says DNA’s Sustainability Manager Hanna Haapakoski.

“Of course, we also Invest in comprehensive and high quality networks, fast connections, easy-to-understand products and services, and quality customer service. We understand that the services and solutions we offer may seem complicated and even difficult. Another problem is that not everyone has the necessary devices or skills for coping in today’s digital society,” continues Haapakoski.

DNA has signed up to Society’s Commitment to Sustainable Development, under which the company undertakes to reduce the climate impacts of its operations. DNA’s emissions related to energy supply have decreased by approximately 40% since 2014, which is due to procurement of renewable energy and increased energy efficiency in the radio networks.

Best place to work in Finland and a family-friendly listed company

In February 2019, DNA was named Finland’s best workplace, being ranked first in the large organisations category of the workplace awards of the Great Place to Work institute, and so far, DNA is the first listed company that received the family-friendly workplace certificate issued by the Family Federation of Finland.

“We wish to contribute to improving people’s everyday and work lives, and this recognition is a huge encouragement. Thank you to all who answered the survey!” Haapakoski rejoices.

The Sustainable Brand Index study was conducted from January to March 2019, and in Finland 10300 consumers responded. The study based on consumer interviews explores consumers’ perceptions of corporate responsibility. Further information on the survey and the ranking list: www.sb-insight.com

Further information on DNA’s corporate responsibilityhttps://corporate.dna.fi/reporting

Further information for the media:
Press release 8 February 2019, DNA named Finland’s best workplace: https://corporate.dna.fi/press-releases?type=stt1&id=69851592

Family-friendly workplace recognition by the Family Federation of Finland (in Finnish): https://corporate.dna.fi/kulttuuri#perheystavallinen

Sustainability Manager Hanna Haapakoski, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 5206, hanna.haapakoski@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications: tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

The most sustainable brand within the industry
The most sustainable brand within the industry
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey’s large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

