DNA ja Noccela Oy yhteistyöhön turvallisemman ja tehokkaamman teollisuuden puolesta

How are network connections protected against influence attempts? Several measures help maintain technical capabilities in exceptional situations

GPS signal jamming, cyberattacks and sabotage are examples of hybrid influencing aimed at weakening the ability of individuals and businesses in the targeted area to function. Concerns have recently arisen about attempts to influence Finland, which leads to the question: how well are network connections protected in Finland? Ville Virtanen, Senior Vice President, Technology at DNA, says that the operator's efforts to secure the continuity of Finnish network operations are multilayered.