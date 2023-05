DNA lanseeraa uudenlaisen puhelinten hinnoittelun ensimmäisenä operaattorina Suomessa

The Family Federation of Finland renewed The Family-Friendly Workplace Certificate for DNA – here’s how DNA is developing its operations 17.5.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA* managed to renew the Family-Friendly Workplace Certificate granted originally by the Family Federation of Finland (later in the text: Väestöliitto) in 2018. The certificate shows that the employer is committed to implementing family-friendly values and social responsibility. The certificate is valid for three years at a time. Väestöliitto regularly assesses the implementation and development of family-friendliness. This time, the assessment was based on an extensive survey conducted among the personnel, based on the responses of which DNA will also carry out development measures. DNA continues as the only large recertificated enterprise in Finland.