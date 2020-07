DNA modernisoi Heinolan verkot ja toi 5G-palvelunsa kaupunkiin

DNA subscriptions now include unlimited data transfer in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the Baltic countries 25.6.2020 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

DNA has improved the roaming pricing of its consumer subscriptions in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by offering unlimited data transfer in these countries as of 24 June and by including data transfer in the monthly DNA subscription fee. The improvement automatically applies to all types of subscriptions available at DNA that include a roaming feature.