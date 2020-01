DNA selvitti, ketkä käyttävät puhelimillaan eniten mobiilidataa – katso missä ovat ahkerimmat käyttäjät

DNA Home 5G service launched 17.12.2019 10:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA has launched the sales of DNA Home 5G, a new service based on 5G technology. It will initially be available in selected districts in the capital city region but will rapidly expand to Turku and Tampere. DNA Home 5G will help many homes and businesses with challenges arising from inadequate data connections, and there has already been considerable interest in the new service.