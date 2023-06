DNA selvitti, miten suomalaisperheissä sovitaan lapsen puhelimen käytön pelisäännöistä – ruutuajassa sopimus harvoin pitää

DNA investigated how Finnish families decide on the ground rules of children’s phone use – decisions on screen time rarely hold 8.6.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

In Finnish families, looking after your phone, keeping it with you and answering calls from family members are the three most important ground rules for children when it comes to phones, DNA’s School Survey 2023 reveals. Parents seek to restrict children’s screen time, but the agreements they come to rarely seem to hold in practice.