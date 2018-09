DNA selvitti: Sosiaaliset pelit lasten ja nuorten suosikkeja puhelimella pelattaessa

DNA to begin sale of new Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi A2 phones 10.8.2018 10:06 | Tiedote

DNA will begin selling two eagerly awaited phones from Xiaomi’s Mi range. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the manufacturer’s 2018 flagship, and the Xiaomi Mi A2 is a powerful Android One phone. Presales of the devices will begin today. DNA began selling Xiaomi smartphones in June, as the only official Xiaomi retailer and operator reseller in Finland.