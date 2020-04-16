DNA starts the pre-sale of Xiaomi Mi 10 series 5G phones today

The pre-sale of Xiaomi Mi 10 series 5G phones starts today, 16 April, at 2 p.m. in DNA’s online store. The actual sales and deliveries of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro start later in April.

The pre-sale of Xiaomi Mi 10 series 5G phones starts today, 16 April, at 2 p.m. in DNA’s online store. The actual sales and deliveries of the devices start later in April. Both Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor to guarantee top-notch efficiency. The phones have 108-megapixel four-system cameras, and both phones have the ability to take 8K video.

Both phones have a 6.67-inch DotDisplay screen with TrueColor technology, and the display is complemented with stereo speakers which are great for players. The screens of the phones operate at a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Both Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 support wireless 30W fast charging. In both phones, the battery life can reach up to about two days.

“Both Xiaomi Mi 10 series devices feature excellent 108-megapixel four-system cameras. In addition, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro’s 8-megapixel telephoto lens has a 50X digital zoom, which brings distant objects to your fingertips,” describes CEO Sami Aavikko from DNA Store.

“The partnership with DNA is very important to our local market strategy as we believe that it will let more Finnish users enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Together with DNA we are launching our latest flagship line, the Mi 10 Series, a 5G-ready leader in video and mobile connectivity, so that Finnish users can enjoy all the benefits of 5G technology”, said Tony Chen, General Manager, Xiaomi CEE, Nordic & Baltic Region.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro’s pre-sale will continue in DNA’s online store from 16 to 29 April. The sales of the device starts on 30 April. Pre-sales for Xiaomi Mi 10 are from 16 to 23 April, and its sales begin a bit earlier; on 24 April. DNA’s prices for the phones start at EUR 899. In May, a more affordable Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G model will also be available. Pre-orderers of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will also receive Xiaomi Mi True Wireless 2 headphones, worth EUR 99, free-of-charge with their order.

DNA began selling Xiaomi smartphones in 2018, as the first official Xiaomi retailer and operator reseller in Finland.

In addition to Xiaomi Mi 10 series 5G phones, DNA also sells OnePlus 8 series 5G phones. DNA also sells 5G phones in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Huawei P40 series as well as 5G mobile modems for home and business use. Additional 5G phones will be available in the coming months.

Right now, DNA’s 5G services are already available in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere, Turku, Hyvinkää, Sipoo, Rusko, Raisio, Lieto, Nokia and Ylöjärvi. In the coming months, DNA’s 5G network will expand to Oulu, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Vaasa, Hämeenlinna, Seinäjoki, Rauma, Pirkkala, Lempäälä, Pori and Heinola.

