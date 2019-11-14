DNA supplies broadband services to Hoas apartments in the Helsinki region

DNA and the Foundation for Student Housing in the Helsinki Region, Hoas, have signed an agreement, according to which DNA will supply broadband services to Hoas apartments in the capital region. Residents will have access to free 200 Mbps Hoasnet broadband, which DNA will supply. According to the agreement, DNA will also be responsible for cable television services in all apartments.

The agreement covers all Hoas apartments in the capital area, and approximately 18,000 broadband access points are connected to the service. In addition to the existing properties, DNA will also supply broadband connections to new Hoas locations in the future. Hoasnet is a free additional service used in Hoas apartments.

DNA’s Hoasnet will be available first in three properties in the Arabianranta neighbourhood in November this year. The remaining properties will be connected in stages by the end of November 2020.

“Fast broadband services and a versatile entertainment selection are an essential part of the comforts of student housing. We are very pleased to join the modern real-estate operator Hoas in the development of a future living environment. Our efficient fibre-based network ensures the high quality and capacity of broadband services far into the future,” explains Sales Director Tiitus Ranta from DNA.

“We are very happy to offer students everyday comforts together with DNA. We want to offer our residents the most comfortable and easiest student housing, and high-quality broadband services are an important part of this goal,” says Kim Lindholm, Real Estate and Facility Director at Hoas.

The Hoasnet service, which is supplied to the apartments, is a DNA Netti subscription with a base speed of 200 Mbps. Residents can order up to 1,000 Mbps, i.e. 1 Gbps, of additional speed of their choosing.

“Student homes have more and more devices utilising the Internet at the same time. The user experience of the devices and, in general, online services is directly linked to the quality and speed of the Internet connection. We also know that this specific age group follows TV services and other moving images over broadband significantly more often than other age groups, so internet speed is an essential part of the residents’ everyday life,” Tiitus Ranta comments.

Residents have access to all of DNA’s modern TV services, which can be used both at home and on mobile devices. The apartments are provided with the publicly available basic channels for free through DNA’s cable network. In addition, residents can subscribe to the programme content of their choosing and order a DNA TV Hub, which connects the Internet, television, streaming services and other applications into one simple package.

More detailed information regarding the implementation of the services is sent to the apartments as the planning and connections progress.



More information:

Sales Director Tiitus Ranta, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 044 5045, tiitus.ranta@dna.fi

Real Estate and Facility Director Kim Lindholm, Hoas, tel +358 (0)50 323 2937, kim.lindholm@hoas.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi



DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s mobile communication network customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in the world. We are also Finland's largest cable TV operator and the leading pay-TV provider. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked the best employer in Finland in the large companies category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

Hoas is a non-profit foundation that rents out, builds and maintains housing in the capital region for students who are studying full time at schools of secondary or higher level education. Hoas has over 9700 apartments and around 19 000 residents. www.hoas.fi









