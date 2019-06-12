DNA, the main partner of SuomiAreena, will once again arrange a summer concert at the event
DNA, the main partner of SuomiAreena, continues from previous years in arranging an impressive summer concert at the event. In the concert to be held in Pori on Wednesday, 17 July, the audience will be entertained by Maija Vilkkumaa, Michael Monroe and Vilma Alina. The event will also be televised.
DNA is again the main partner of SuomiAreena, held this year between 15 and 19 July, and will provide the event with extensive telecommunications connections. As in previous years, DNA will also provide SuomiAreena with its own TV channel, SuomiAreenaTV*. In addition to the impressive summer concert, the event will include an opportunity to explore the DNA Smart Home showcasing home telecommunication services of the future.
Summer concert to feature Finnish hits and a summery atmosphere
“DNA’s entertaining summer concert has drawn a full crowd to Raatihuoneenpuisto, Pori for the last four years and our popular concert is coming again this summer. The sweltering atmosphere of last year’s concert was enjoyed by as many as 7,500 spectators on the spot. It is excellent that MTV will also broadcast the summer concert for all television viewers in prime time on Saturday night, right after the event”, says Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, Vice President of DNA’s Corporate Communications.
“It is fantastic that the DNA summer concert is once again taking over SuomiAreena. Year after year, the concert has attracted a staggering number of fans of SuomiAreena and good music to the Purje stage”, says Mari Haavisto, Executive Producer of SuomiAreena and Chief Content Officer of Mediahub.
The DNA summer concert will be held on the SuomiAreena Purje stage in Raatihuoneenpuisto, Pori on Wednesday, 17 July at 7 pm. The concert will feature the Finnish top artists Maija Vilkkumaa, Michael Monroe and Vilma Alina. The event will be hosted by actor, singer and presenter Roope Salminen and Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, Vice President of Corporate Communications at DNA.
DNA’s concert “Roope Salminen ja tähdet Porin illassa” (“Night with Roope Salminen and stars in Pori”) will be broadcast live on the SuomiAreenaTV channel on 17 July. The recorded event may also be viewed on the MTV3 channel on Saturday, 20 July at 8 pm.
Home telecommunications services of the future showcased at Kansalaistori
Throughout the SuomiAreena week, DNA will showcase its vision of the future development of living and home services at its DNA Smart Home at the SuomiAreena Kansalaistori, next to the MTV main stage.
*From week 24, SuomiAreenaTV will be available on channel 265 in the DNA and Finnet cable networks, on channel 29 in the terrestrial network, on channel 630 with DNA TV Hub and in the DNA TV service via phone, tablet, computer and TV screen – the channel will be on the list of direct broadcasts. The actual broadcast will begin one week before SuomiAreena starts. Most television receivers will find the channel automatically. If not, run the channel search again. To view this channel, you need a T2 receiver, recognisable by the Antenna Ready HD label, in the terrestrial network, and a Cable Ready HD labelled receiver in the cable TV network. SuomiAreenaTV is also available on MTV Katsomo.
Further information for the media:
Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, Vice President, Corporate Communications, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 040 1671, vilhelmiina.wahlbeck@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey’s large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
