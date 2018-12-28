DNA to launch 5G network in Helsinki

DNA will launch a 5G network in Helsinki at the turn of the year. Initially, the network will cover the very centre of the city but it will be expanded once terminal devices enter the market. Currently, DNA is also in the process of piloting the Fixed Wireless Access 5G technology in Vantaa. Other 5G service customer pilot projects will also start around Finland in the spring.

DNA has been systematically developing its mobile network towards the 5G era. The network has been equipped with 5G-capable technology and the network capacity has been increased to meet the new demands. On the basis of the operating licence granted in autumn 2018, the 5G network can be launched at the turn of the year. In its early stages, the network will be more relevant for the development of 5G services than for customers.

“To begin with, the availability of terminal devices will be non-existent. Standardisation is still being finalised, and equipment manufacturers are waiting for it before starting large-scale production. Technology providers will introduce the first 5G-generation network devices and terminal devices to the market in the beginning of the year. The main purpose of our network during these early stages is to conduct further tests on its capabilities,” says Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business.



"We want to give our customers an excellent 5G user experience that meets their expectations. This is why we decided that the time is not yet right to introduce 5G subscriptions and services,” Pekka Väisänen continues.

DNA will expand its 5G service offering based on customer needs. The 5G network will be expanded once quality devices are generally available, and Fixed Wireless Access 5G services will become available once the technical properties required by it have been sufficiently tested and suitable customer devices have become available.

When up and running, 5G will enable significantly faster data transfer connections with a shorter delay. This will in turn enable higher-quality and more versatile data services for consumers and businesses alike. First to benefit from the 5G network are the detached-home residents and businesses without access to an optical fibre connection.

4G to remain important for long time still

DNA will continue to improve and expand its 4G network parallel to its investments in 5G. In DNA’s view, regardless of the introduction of 5G, 4G will remain the primary mobile communication network technology as well as the network most used by customers and terminal devices.

Testing fixed 5G Outdoor CPE unit for detached houses at advanced stage



DNA is testing a high-quality broadband implemented via the mobile network with detached-house residents in Vantaa. When it comes to the Fixed Wireless Access 5G technology, the test is part of DNA’s service development, as a result of which high-speed broadband connections will be made available to detached-house residents and businesses in areas with no access to optical fibre.



“The fixed 5G can provide high quality connections wirelessly. In many cases fixed 5G can replace the property’s optical fibre connection. This will solve the problem of insufficient network connections in many areas,” explains Väisänen.

Later in 2019, DNA will launch several 5G pilots in different parts of Finland.

