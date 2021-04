DNA toimittaa Ropo Capitalille kansainvälisen yritysverkon

DNA to supply Ropo Capital with an international corporate network 20.4.2021 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Invoice lifecycle service provider Ropo Capital and DNA have agreed on the delivery of a corporate network as well as mobile subscriptions and telecommunications services to connect Ropo Capital’s business locations in Finland and worldwide. Ropo Capital’s rapid growth and expanding network of locations have given rise to the need to connect the company’s locations with a secure and easy solution.