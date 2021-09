DNA tutki: tässä ovat suomalaisten suoratoistosuosikit – kaksi selkeästi ylitse muiden

DNA asked Finns about their favourite streaming services – two clearly stand out 9.9.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to DNA’s recent survey, Netflix is by far the most used pay-for streaming service in Finland. The Finnish Broadcasting Company’s Yle Areena has a solid position among free streaming services, and it beats even YouTube in popularity. Finns clearly enjoy streaming services: one in five subscribes to at least three pay-for services in addition to the free ones.