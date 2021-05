DNA TV Hubi -palvelun sisältötarjonta kasvaa – jo yli 50 % suomalaisista katsoo tv-viihdettä maksullisista suoratoistopalveluista

The content offering of the DNA TV Hubi service is growing – more than 50% of Finns already consume entertainment on streaming services 28.5.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s Digitaaliset elämäntavat (Digital Lifestyles) 2021 survey found that as much as 51% of Finns now watch television programmes on paid streaming services. According to Jarno Haikonen, Vice President of Broadband and TV Business at DNA, with the increased amount of high-quality content available, people are consuming more content than ever and are using more and more streaming services simultaneously. The DNA TV Hubi service is growing further with the introduction of the Paramount+ streaming service.