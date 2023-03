DNA vahvisti 5G-verkkoaan Keski-Suomessa: Kyyjärvi ja Petäjävesi uusina listalla, väestöpeitto koko maassa yli 84 %

DNA expands its 5G network in Central Finland: Kyyjärvi and Petäjävesi the latest additions to the list, population coverage country-wide already over 84% 9.3.2023 09:45:00 EET | Press release

DNA’s 5G network now covers over 84% of Finland’s population based on place of residence, or over 4.6 million people in 211 cities and towns. The latest towns to receive 5G coverage are Kyyjärvi and Petäjävesi in Central Finland. Construction of the 5G network also improves 4G connections in the area.