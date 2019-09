DNA valmistautuu 5G-verkon käyttöönottoon - laaja tekninen testaus käyntiin Hyvinkäällä

DNA is the first in Finland to introduce new data security features in its network 12.9.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA was the first operator in Finland to introduce the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) feature, which significantly increases data security for customers. This feature ensures that, instead of a fraudulent copy of a website, the users of online services are directed to the genuine website of the service they want to use.