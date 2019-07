DNA:lta 5G-verkko Poriin

DNA to launch a 5G network in Pori 11.7.2019 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA has built a smart home complete with 5G technology for this year’s SuomiAreena public debate forum in Pori. The company has been experimenting with 5G in Pori for a while, but the latest endeavour involves building a real-life 5G network in the centre of the city. A wider range of 5G services will become available for consumers once reasonably priced and more technologically advanced 5G devices hit the market, which is expected to happen at the beginning of next year.