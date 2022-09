DNA:n 5G-alue laajeni Länsi-Suomessa ja Pirkanmaalla – uusia kuntia Huittinen, Juupajoki, Närpiö, Oripää, Parkano, Pyhäranta ja Urjala

DNA’s 5G has expanded into new areas in Western Finland and Pirkanmaa – Huittinen, Juupajoki, Närpiö, Oripää, Parkano, Pyhäranta and Urjala are now on the list 8.9.2022 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

DNA has recently extended its 5G network to Huittinen, Juupajoki, Närpes, Oripää, Parkano, Pyhäranta and Urjala. Overall, DNA’s 5G network covers an estimated 70 % of Finland’s population, which translates to over 3,8 million people across 173 municipalities. DNA’s comprehensive coverage map makes checking 5G coverage and available speeds in your area easy.