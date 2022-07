DNA:n 5G laajeni Hartolaan – verkon väestöpeitto jo 70 % suomalaisista

Does the old rice trick work if you accidentally drop your mobile phone in the lake from the jetty of your summer cottage? DNA lists the best ways to save your phone that’s gone through some rough times 6.7.2022 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the summertime, you don’t need to wear so many clothes outdoors, and your phone can easily end up in your shorts pocket. By the same token, the probability of your device dropping on the ground or some other hard surface is higher. With many of us spending our summer holidays basking in the glorious sun on the jetty or out boating, there is a risk that your phone will take a dip in the lake. The Managing Director of DNA Store, Sami Aavikko, talks us through the risks a phone may be exposed to in the summer and explains what all of us can do to save their phone.