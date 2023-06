DNA:n 5G-verkko myös Kannonkoskelle – väestöpeitto Suomessa lähestyy jo viittä miljoonaa

DNA’s 5G network also in Kannonkoski – population coverage in Finland is already approaching five million 9.6.2023 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s 5G network now covers almost 89% of Finland’s population based on place of residence. This translates to approximately 4.9 million people in 223 towns. The latest 5G town in DNA’s network is Kannonkoski in Central Finland. In addition, 5G construction of the Finnish Shared Network is underway in Eastern and Northern Finland, currently taking place in the Mäntyharju, Mikkeli and Rovaniemi regions. Construction of the 5G network also improves 4G connections in the area.