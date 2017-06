DNA:n matkaviestinverkon huippunopeus nousee jälleen

A 4G live stream of the wonderful Finnish summer 21.6.2017 10:00 | Tiedote

There are ten cameras installed in DNA's 4G network across the country to provide real-time live streaming of summer in various parts of Finland for general delight. This broadcast lets you enjoy the wilderness and rural landscapes, a cruise on Lake Saimaa, the Helsinki and Tampere city centres, underwater lake scenes and the outer archipelago of Finland. "The Finnish summer is beautiful everywhere, but its beauty is very different in different places. Our fast and extensive 4G network enables us to show this to everyone”, says Cedric Kamtsan, Vice President of DNA's Handset Business. The summery broadcasts come from the Utö lighthouse, the feeding ground for reindeer at Muonio, the Näsinneula observation tower, under the surface of Iso-Valkeajärvi lake, Kaapelitehdas in Helsinki, a sauna at a summer cottage in Espoo, a farm, the roller coaster in Powerpark and, during the Pori Jazz Festival, a drone. You can watch the live stream from DNA’s website www.dna.fi/livekesä and from 26