DNA:n pääkonttori muuttaa – uusi monipuolinen ja yhteisöllisyyttä rakentava toimitila rakentuu Ilmalaan

DNA becomes the first operator In Finland to adopt a new phone pricing model 25.5.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

DNA is adopting a new phone pricing model. The DNA Takuuhinta concept provides DNA’s webstore and DNA Stores with up-to-date information about the pricing of various retailers. DNA’s pricing is then automatically matched to the lowest market price at that moment without the customer needing to do anything.