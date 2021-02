DNA:n tammikuun 2021 myydyimmät puhelimet ja älykellot – tänä vuonna monet laitteet päivitetään viimeisimpään teknologiaan

Take it from an information security expert: Three key basics everyone should take care of – the life cycle of domestic appliances creates new data security challenges 26.1.2021 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Having worked in the information security sector for over two decades, Seppo Pekonen, Information Security Manager at DNA, highlights three key issues when it comes to everyday data security: protecting your identity, identifying scam messages and keeping the data security of your devices up to date. The widespread use of IoT creates a brand new set of information security challenges, and solving them requires the best information security solutions available.