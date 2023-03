DNA:n uusi tietoturvapalvelu estää haitalliset sisällöt ja tekee netinkäytöstä turvallisempaa

DNA's 3G to be first shut down in Hyvinkää in May – phasing out old technology will free up bandwidths for 4G and 5G 10.3.2023 09:45:00 EET | Press release

DNA will begin shutting down its 3G network in stages during 2023, and the first part of the country to phase out the 3G network will be Hyvinkää in May 2023. With the shutdown, bandwidths will be freed up for 4G and 5G connections and other new technologies, and DNA will be allocating resources to their development. By the end of 2022, the 3G network accounted for only just under 1% of mobile data used by DNA’s customers.