DNA:n uusi vastuullisuusraportti näyttää ilmasto-, monimuotoisuus- ja digitaalisen yhdenvertaisuuden työn hyvät tulokset

DNA and the Finnish Association for the Welfare of Older People collaborate extensively to improve the digital skills of elderly people 6.3.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The collaboration between DNA and the Finnish Association for the Welfare of Older People (VTKL) launched last year has developed into a deeper partnership focused around SeniorSurf activities. SeniorSurf is a function of VTKL that focuses on improving the digital skills of elderly people and coordinates VTKL’s new remote digital support.