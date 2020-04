DNA:n vuoden 2020 tammi–maaliskuun liiketoimintakatsaus

DNA starts the pre-sale of the OnePlus 8 series phones equipped with 5G capabilities 14.4.2020 19:04:19 EEST | Press release

DNA starts the pre-sale of the OnePlus 8 series phones equipped with 5G capabilities today, 14 April. The actual sales and deliveries of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones start on 21 April. DNA already sells Samsung’s and Huawei’s 5G phones as well as 5G mobile modems.