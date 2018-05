DNA's backbone network being upgraded to 5G

DNA's backbone network capacity and programmability are being raised to a new level. The production capacity of DNA's backbone and regional networks will rise to 5G network-level once the work is complete. The work, which has already begun, forms part of DNA's preparations for the 5G era, but will also immediately benefit mobile and fixed network customers, even before 5G networks arrive. Record-breaking data transmission volumes have once again been achieved on DNA networks, and the volumes are still growing.

Critical equipment for the backbone network has already been upgraded and DNA’s backbone network speeds have been raised by multiples of 400 Gbit/s to a maximum of 1.2 Tbit/s. In addition, the minimum speeds of local area networks, i.e. regional networks, have been raised to meet the new and future requirements of the area in question.

"Because data usage continues to grow rapidly throughout Finland, minimum speeds have been increased and capacity raised everywhere. Use of mobile data is increasing fastest, and backbone network capacity is another key factor in the smooth provision of mobile data. We will continue to increase speeds and capacity, as part of normal network maintenance and servicing," comments Mikko Kannisto, Director of DNA's Transmission Networks.

Network architecture and signalling will also be upgraded in order to enhance the programmability of the entire network, including both the national backbone network and its area networks, while making interoperability more seamless.

"Significantly more synergy gains can be generated through better programmability. This will enable us to produce and maintain multiple services on the basis of the same work. Customer service will improve, as services become more versatile and speeds grow," says Kannisto.

A total of 20.85GB of data was transmitted per user through the mobile network in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 14.97GB per user in 2017.

Preparations for the DNA 5G network are proceeding systematically, and DNA will provide commercial 5G services as soon as permitted by the licensing and availability of terminal equipment.



