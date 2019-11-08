Do not rebuild me! – Berlin Wall calls on entire mankind for tolerance and freedom

Non-profit organisation „Die kulturellen Erben e.V.“ makes the Wall talk and mobilises people to participate

Video including original graffiti art gets the message of the Wall across

Online generator tool to create individual freedom messages on social media

„Die kulturellen Erben“ and its founder Ibo Omari call for more humanity and a peaceful togetherness

Berlin Wall fights for freedom

It`s been 30 years since the Wall came down. On this occasion, the organisation „Die kulturellen Erben e.V.“ raises the question: What message would the Wall have today if it had a voice? Artist and activist Ibo Omari and his colleagues of “Die kulturellen Erben” lend the Berlin Wall a voice: In a video the Wall talks about the depressing and tragic incidents that took place during the German divide and calls for acceptance and freedom. The Wall appeals to all humans: “Don’t rebuild me - ever. Nowhere. Not even in your heads.” The impressing video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uczmt9qEcr4. The graffiti that was sprayed on the Wall creates its message. It picks up the revolt against suppression and the urge for freedom of the desperate people during the times of the divide as well as the thoughts that were eternalized on the remains of the Wall in the last 30 years.

With this emotional and activating campaign, the association „Die kulturellen Erben“ seeks to call for tearing down existing walls everywhere in the world and to prevent that new ones will be build. And it is not just about walls made of stone, but also about walls in our heads. They are the source of exclusion and intolerance.

Everybody can send individual messages of freedom to the world

With the help of an online tool, people worldwide can generate individual messages based on the original graffiti letters sprayed on the Berlin Wall. That means everyone can create their own message of freedom to post on Instagram and facebook. The online generator can be found here: https://voiceofthewall.de/

Created messages will be collected and turned into a book.