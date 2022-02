Duell Oyj vahvistaa yritysostolla asemaansa Euroopan motocross-markkinoilla

Duell Oyj strengthens its position in the European motocross market through acquisition 23.2.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Duell Oyj has acquired Techno Motor Veghel BV, a well-known Dutch distributor of motocross and offroad products. The transaction is important for Duell, as it enables the company to expand into the motocross market, especially in the Benelux region, but also in the rest of Europe. The acquisition will have a multi-million-euro impact on Duell's turnover and will add significant new brands to its already extensive import portfolio.