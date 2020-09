Duo Ali Saad & Sanna Salmenkallion konsertti Vuotalossa yhdistelee vaikutteita arabialaisesta ja eurooppalaisesta kulttuurista

The Digimedia service concept project aims for seamless and equal access to the e-materials of public libraries 18.9.2020 07:58:00 EEST | Press release

Depending on their municipality of residence, Finns are currently not equal in terms of their access to the digital media, such as e-books, digital audio books and digital magazines, provided by public libraries. This significant national question for public libraries will now be tackled by a service concept project focusing on digital media. The project, which is funded by the Ministry of Education and Culture and led by Helsinki City Library, strives to determine starting points for a digital service concept and conduct user-oriented trials. The project will last until May 2021.