ECB announces measures to support bank liquidity conditions and money market activity
- Series of additional longer-term refinancing operations to safeguard liquidity and money market conditions
- Operations allotted on a weekly basis and all mature on 24 June 2020 when the fourth operation of TLTRO III settles
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has today decided on additional longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to provide immediate liquidity support to banks and to safeguard money market conditions. While there are no material signs of strains in money markets or of liquidity shortages in the banking system, these operations will provide an effective backstop if necessary.
The operations will be conducted as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment. The rate in these operations will be fixed at the average of the deposit facility rate over the life of the respective operation. Interest will be paid when the respective operation matures. All operations mature on 24 June 2020.
The operations will be conducted according to the indicative calendar below. The first operation will be announced on 16 March 2020, allotted on 17 March 2020 and settled on 18 March 2020.
Indicative calendar for the new longer-term refinancing operations conducted as of March 2020
|
Announcement
|
Allotment
|
Settlement
|
Maturity
|
Monday, 16 March 2020
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020
|
Wednesday, 18 March 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 23 March 2020
|
Tuesday, 24 March 2020
|
Wednesday, 25 March 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 30 March 2020
|
Tuesday, 31 March 2020
|
Wednesday, 1 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 6 April 2020
|
Tuesday, 7 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 8 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Thursday, 9 April 2020
|
Tuesday, 14 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 15 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 20 April 2020
|
Tuesday, 21 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 22 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 27 April 2020
|
Tuesday, 28 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 29 April 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 4 May 2020
|
Tuesday, 5 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 6 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 11 May 2020
|
Tuesday, 12 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 13 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 18 May 2020
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 20 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 25 May 2020
|
Tuesday, 26 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 27 May 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 1 June 2020
|
Tuesday, 2 June 2020
|
Wednesday, 3 June 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|
Monday, 8 June 2020
|
Tuesday, 9 June 2020
|
Wednesday, 10 June 2020
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
As the operations mature on 24 June 2020, i.e. on the settlement day of the fourth operation of TLTRO III, TLTRO III-eligible counterparties could shift all of their outstanding new LTRO amounts into the fourth operation of TLTRO III allotted on 18 June 2020 and settling on 24 June 2020.
The ECB stands ready to provide additional liquidity, if needed.
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200312_2~06c32dabd1.en.html
Keywords
Images
Links
About Suomen Pankki
Snellmaninaukio, PL 160
00101 HELSINKI
09 1831http://www.bof.fi
Suomen Pankki on Suomen rahaviranomainen ja kansallinen keskuspankki. Samalla se on osa eurojärjestelmää, joka vastaa euroalueen maiden rahapolitiikasta ja muista keskuspankkitehtävistä ja hallinnoi maailman toiseksi suurimman valuutan, euron, käyttöä.
Subscribe to releases from Suomen Pankki
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Suomen Pankki by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Suomen Pankki
ECB announces easing of conditions for targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III)12.3.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen
ECB press release 12 March 2020
Corona virus contingency planning at the Bank of Finland12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Press release
The safety and wellbeing of our staff are of prime importance to the Bank of Finland. Within the Bank, the corona virus situation is being monitored and response measures prepared by a specially assigned group under the leadership of Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen. Under the contingency arrangements, distance work has been increased and all work-related travel has been suspended. The Bank is additionally cancelling all public events and seminars until the end of May 2020. The Bank of Finland Museum’s presentations are being cancelled and no new bookings are being accepted until further notice.
Koronavirukseen varautuminen Suomen Pankissa12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Henkilöstön turvallisuus ja hyvinvointi ovat Suomen Pankille ensisijaisen tärkeitä. Suomen Pankissa koronavirustilannetta seuraa ja toimenpiteitä koordinoi sitä varten asetettu ryhmä, jota johtaa johtokunnan varapuheenjohtaja Marja Nykänen. Varautumistoimenpiteinä etätyön tekemistä on lisätty ja virkamatkoista on luovuttu. Suomen Pankki peruu lisäksi kaikki yleisötilaisuudet ja seminaarit toukokuun loppuun saakka. Suomen Pankin rahamuseon opastukset perutaan ja uusia varauksia ei oteta museoon toistaiseksi.
Finlands Banks beredskapsåtgärder för coronaviruset12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Finlands Bank månar om medarbetarnas säkerhet och välbefinnande. Finlands Bank har tillsatt en grupp under ledning av direktionens vice ordförande Marja Nykänen för att bevaka coronavirusläget och samordna åtgärderna med anledning av viruset. Som ett led i beredskapsåtgärderna har banken ökat distansarbetet och ställt in tjänsteresorna. Finlands Bank ställer likaså in alla publikevenemang och seminarier till slutet av maj. Bokade visningar på Finlands Banks myntmuseum ställs in och inga nya bokningar tas tills vidare emot.
EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä12.3.2020 14:45:00 EET | Uutinen
EKP:n lehdistötiedote 12.3.2020
ECB Monetary policy decisions12.3.2020 14:45:00 EET | Uutinen
ECB press relase 12 March 2020
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom