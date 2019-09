EcoReal on sitoutunut nollapäästöihin ja Net Zero Carbon Buildings -sitoumukseen ensimmäisenä Suomessa

Climate change is transforming education now - Perho Culinary, Tourism and Business College trains students to become ambassadors of sustainability 16.9.2019 06:50:00 EEST | Press release

As climate change affects all aspects of society, including education, Perho Culinary, Tourism and Business College in Finland prepared extensive Responsibility Report with the goal of modifying its training programme to meet the challenges of climate change. Today’s students are becoming ambassadors for sustainable development as they prepare to modernize businesses to meet current demands.