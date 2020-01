Educa the leading teaching and education sector event in the Northen Europe goes international

Educa Northern Europe’s leading teaching and education sector event, offers a new English programme package aimed at international training and education sector professionals. The event’s high-quality programme presents the Finnish education system and the education sector’s innovations, and offers new insights for professionals within the international teaching and education sector. The event will be oraganized in 24–25 January 2020, Helsinki Finland.

The programme aims to respond to the following broad questions: How can education create a prosperous and equal society as well as support the achievement of the goals in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development? What is the Finnish education system like and what are its strengths and current challenges? What is the profession of a Finnish teacher like and how are teachers educated in Finland? What methods can we use to respond to the global learning crisis? What kinds of education-related innovations and solutions can Finland offer?



Participants in the discussion include Finnish Minister of Education Li Andersson, Finnish Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen, President of the Trade Union of Education in Finland (OAJ) Olli Luukkainen as well as General Director of the Finnish National Board of Education Olli-Pekka Heinonen.



The international programme is implemented in co-operation with the Trade Union of Education in Finland (OAJ), the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture, the Finnish National Board of Education and Messukeskus.

The international programme is part of Educa and implemented for the first time as the event celebrates its 25th anniversary. Educa is a major event with approximately 20,000 visitors and 350 exhibitors that offers participants the chance to meet with the education sector’s key experts and players in Finland. The event is free for participants.

