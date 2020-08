Ehdotus Helsingin taide- ja kulttuurivisioksi 2030 julkistetaan 18.8. suorana Helsinki-kanavalla

Proposal for Helsinki Art and Culture Vision 2030 published on 18 August live on the Helsinki Channel 11.8.2020 09:02:00 EEST | Press release

In spring 2019, the City of Helsinki appointed a committee to prepare a vision for arts and culture up to 2030 for the City. The vision will be published and handed over to Mayor Jan Vapaavuori on Tue 18 August at 13:00 in the premises of the Hanasaari Power Plant. The event is broadcast live on the Helsinki Channel and all residents of Helsinki are welcomed to join the event on the web.