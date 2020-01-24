EKP:n neuvoston päätökset (muut kuin korkopäätökset)
EKP:n neuvoston päätökset (muut kuin korkopäätökset), tammikuu 2020
Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition the decisions setting interest rates)24.1.2020 16:07:00 EET | Uutinen
Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition the decisions setting interest rates), January 2020 Read more
ECB-rådets beslut (utöver räntebeslut)24.1.2020 16:07:00 EET | Uutinen
ECB-rådets beslut (utöver räntebeslut), Januari 2020 Läs mer
I Finland påträffades 980 förfalskade eurosedlar under 201924.1.2020 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Bland de utelöpande sedlarna i Finland påträffades 980 förfalskade eurosedlar under 2019. Mängden har ökat något från förra året, men är fortfarande liten jämfört med det övriga euroområdet.
A total of 980 counterfeit euro banknotes found in Finland in 201924.1.2020 11:00:00 EET | Press release
In 2019, a total of 980 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected among banknotes in circulation in Finland. The number of counterfeits was slightly higher than in 2018 but is still low compared with other euro area countries.
Suomessa löytyi viime vuonna 980 euroseteliväärennöstä24.1.2020 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Suomessa kierrosta löydettiin vuoden 2019 aikana 980 euroseteliväärennöstä. Määrä on hieman kasvanut viime vuodesta, mutta on edelleen muuhun euroalueeseen verrattuna vähäinen.
ECB launches review of its monetery policy stategy23.1.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen
EKP:n lehdistötiedote 23.1.2020 Review will encompass quantitative formulation of price stability, monetary policy toolkit, economic and monetary analyses and communication practices Other considerations, such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability, will also be part of review Expected to be concluded by end of 2020 Review will be based on thorough analysis and open minds, engaging with all stakeholders The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a review of its monetary policy strategy. The monetary policy strategy was adopted in 1998 and some of its elements were clarified in 2003. Since 2003 the euro area and the world economy have been undergoing profound structural changes. Declining trend growth, on the back of slowing productivity and an ageing population, as well as the legacy of the financial crisis, have driven interest rates down, reducing the scope for the ECB and other central banks to ease monetary policy by convent
