EKP:n neuvoston päätökset (muut kuin korkopäätökset)

ECB announces independent review of payments system outage 16.11.2020

ECB press release 16 November 2020 Independent review to be launched on payments infrastructure TARGET2 incident on 23 October 2020 caused outage lasting almost 10 hours Findings of the review to be published by the second quarter of 2021 The European Central Bank (ECB) will launch an independent review of an incident that affected its real-time gross settlement system TARGET2 on 23 October 2020, causing an outage for almost 10 hours. An initial investigation determined that a software defect in a network device was the specific technical cause of the incident. The independent review will also take into account other incidents that affected TARGET Services during 2020, including those affecting directly and indirectly TARGET2 Securities (T2S), the securities settlement platform operated by the Eurosystem. The independent review will allow the Eurosystem to draw lessons from the incidents and address them. It will look into the robustness of the business continuity model, the adequacy o