EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

A total of 908 counterfeit euro banknotes found in Finland in the first half of 2020 15.7.2020 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the first half of 2020, a total of 908 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected among banknotes in circulation in Finland. The number of counterfeits has approximately doubled from the corresponding period in 2019. ‘The number of counterfeit banknotes in circulation in Finland was higher than usual in the first half of 2020. Some people have succeeded in using, in particular, low-quality counterfeits such as movie money and souvenir banknotes as a means of payment,’ says Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist at the Bank of Finland. ‘These banknotes are easy to identify as counterfeits, however, because they do not contain any security features,’ he continues. Among the banknotes in circulation in Finland the first half of 2020, the EUR 20 was the most frequently discovered counterfeit note (384 counterfeits), followed by the EUR 10 (290 counterfeits) and EUR 50 (163 counterfeits). ‘It is always advisable to check the security features when handling banknotes,’ says Vehmas. Period (the fi