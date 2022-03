EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

ECB Monetary policy decisions 10.3.2022 15:30:00 EET | Uutinen

ECB press release 10 March 2022 The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a watershed for Europe. The Governing Council expresses its full support to the people of Ukraine. It will ensure smooth liquidity conditions and implement the sanctions decided by the European Union and European governments. The Governing Council will take whatever action is needed to fulfil the ECB’s mandate to pursue price stability and to safeguard financial stability. Asset purchase programme (APP) Based on its updated assessment and taking into account the uncertain environment, the Governing Council today revised the purchase schedule for its APP for the coming months. Monthly net purchases under the APP will amount to €40 billion in April, €30 billion in May and €20 billion in June. The calibration of net purchases for the third quarter will be data-dependent and reflect its evolving assessment of the outlook. If the incoming data support the expectation that the medium-term inflation outlook will not weaken eve