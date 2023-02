EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Interest rates on corporate loans rose sharply in 2022 31.1.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Non-financial corporations[1] drew down new loans from banks operating in Finland to a total of EUR 2.8 billion in December 2022, slightly more than in net terms on average in December[2]. Corporate loan repayments[3] were higher (EUR 4.6 billion), however, and the corporate loan stock (EUR 62.6 billion) contracted by EUR 1.6 billion on the previous month. As a result, the annual growth rate of the corporate loan stock moderated in December 2022 to 4.4%. The vast majority of the new loans drawn down in December (57%) were taken out by firms in the energy and manufacturing sectors, and the bulk of the loans (81%) were large loans of over EUR 1 million. The interest rates on new corporate loans rose sharply in 2022. In December 2022, the average interest rate on new corporate loans was 3.80%, a rise of 0.12 percentage points month-on-month. The average interest rate on large loans of over EUR 1 million was 3.54%, while the average interest on small loans of up to EUR 250,000 was 5.12%. T