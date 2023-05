EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Corporate loan drawdowns continued as usual in March despite higher interest rates 3.5.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In March 2023, Finnish non-financial corporations[1] drew down a total of EUR 1.8 billion of new loans from credit institutions operating in Finland. The average interest rate on new loans increased clearly to stand at 4.95% in March. The higher average interest rate was driven by the rise of the interest rate on large loans (over EUR 1 mn). In March, drawdowns of large loans amounted to EUR 1.3 billion, or 76% of all new corporate loan drawdowns. The average interest rate on new large loans was 4.76% in March, up by 1.15 percentage points from February. The average interest rate on loans of up to EUR 1 million was 5.54% in, up by 0.1 percentage points from February. By sector, the largest volume of new loan drawdowns was made in manufacturing (EUR 0.7 bn). During the energy crisis of 2022, companies’ had an increased need for short-term funding in particular. The average repayment period of new drawdowns of corporate loans, at its shortest, was 1 year and 10 months in August 2022. Sin